Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area organises special prayers to purify his land over killings

Regional News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) having taken due consideration of the recent killing of two young men in Sawla by unknown Armed Robbers and also the shooting and killing of some Armed Robbers at Kalba by the people of Kalba, has donated two separate bulls to the Bole Chief Imam and Chief Priest of Bole (Kade-Ebi) respectively to offer special prayers and purification of the land.



Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) made this known at his Palace today Monday 13th, December 2021.



The Paramount chief of Bole congratulated the Chief and people of Kalba for taking their own destiny into their hands to protect and fight crime which led to the killing of the two suspected armed robbers on Sunday 12th December, 2021.



Bolewura noted; “I wish to task all communities in my Traditional Area to immediately form community local patrol teams to help the security in fighting crime at their various communities. All hands must on deck to end crimes of all forms in my Traditional Area”.



It would be recalled that Two suspected armed robbers were been killed at Kalba in the Sawla-Tuna-kalba district of the Savannah region by a local patrol team of Kalba and other Communities in the area.



The patrol team of Kalba engaged in several minutes of exchange of gunfire fire before they (armed robbers) were overpowered.



Before this, that is, on Thursday, 9th December, 2021 Two (2) young men from Sawla were shot dead in broad daylight while pursuing four armed robbers. The armed robbers after attacking and robbing some phone shops and mobile money operators in the Sawla township made away with phones, cash and valuables.



Bolewura entreats all to pray for all social ills in his Traditional area to end and as well call on citizens to be vigilant and expose people engaged in all forms of social ills.