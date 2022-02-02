Paramount Chief kicks against E-Levy

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Nii Tetteh Otu II Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region has kicked against the government’s electronic transaction levy “E-Levy” in the country.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview Nii Tetteh Otu II stated that passing the E-levy would not be the best decision in the interest of the country.



According to Nii Otu because of the stand of the two sides in parliament and the government’s desire to pass the bill, Ghanaians are now entangled in a war of words either for or against it…productive time is being wasted discussing the E-Levy within both private and public spaces.



The Kpone Paramount Chief asserted that many Ghanaians are opposed to the passage of the bill and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to the masses and withdraw the bill.



He urged the government to prevent the many financial lapses within the public sectors to rake in the needed revenue for developing the country, instead of introducing new taxes and levies.



The Kpone Paramount Chief urged parliamentarians from both political divide not only to take delight in what benefits them alone but must consider the plights of the average Ghanaian.



He also advised the parliamentarian not to stage a walk-out when the house finally sits to deal with the electronic transactions levy.



Nii Otu also suggested the judicious use of the county’s resources to create worth, saying that Ghana could not afford to fail amidst the natural resources the country has.