Paramedic who went the extra mile to save patient’s life promoted

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Abubakari Mubarik who went the extra mile to save a situation that nearly cost the life of a patient, has been promoted by National Ambulance Service.



Through the contribution of a student journalist, Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, 3news.com on August 25, published the story of how young Mubarik braved the odds to transport a patient with internal bleeding from Gwollu in the Sissala West District to the Wa Regional Hospital in the Upper West Region.



As the driver of the ambulance which carried the patient, the vehicle developed a fault in the middle of the journey. Amidst heavy downpour, Mubarik without any deep knowledge of the fault decided to step out of the steering wheel to fix the problem. He succeeded in fixing the vehicle halfway and continued the journey to the Wa Regional Hospital where the patient received treatment.



Mubarik risking it all to fix the vehicle just to save a patient’s life This, the Ambulance Service, has acknowledged and commended him for “going beyond the call of duty in handling the incident that took place on Monday, 23rd August 2021, on the Gwollu-Han road when you were transporting a patient with internal bleeding from Gwollu Hospital to Wa Regional Hospital.”



The commendation letter signed by Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Prof Ahmed Zakariah said the service is proud of him for his “willing disposition and selfless dedication in the discharge of your duties as Emergency Medical Technician”.



As a reward, he has been promoted.



“In consideration of the above, Management has decided to promote you out of turn to your next grade level; that is Principal Emergency Technician (PEMT)”, part of the letter reads.



Mubarik has however been encouraged not to rest on his oars.



“We were transporting a patient with internal bleeding, who was on blood transfusion from Gwollu hospital to Wa regional hospital,



“Due to the bad nature of Gwollu to Han road and stacked big trucks in the middle of the road, the down plate, that protects the oil base almost removed and it was obstructing the movement of the ambulance which we couldn’t run on, and could not even speed 20km/h



“So we stopped in the middle of the rain and I was able to halfway fix it ( but it was left hanging) because we couldn’t spend more time to work on it because the patient was losing more blood internally



“Thanks to the Most High after halfway fixing the problem, we got to Wa regional hospital in 2 hours time with the patient alive”, Mubarik recounted what happened.







