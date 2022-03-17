Papase youth demand justice for murdered colleague

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Some angry youth at Awutu Papase near Kasoa in the Central region are demanding justice over the murder of a young man who has been identified Isaac Mensah.



The youth in a protest on Thursday, March 17, 2022 called on the Ghana Police Service to deliver justice on the matter as they alleged Isaac Mensah was murdered by a gang.



Narrating the incident, Kwame Larbi who spoke to the media said that the deceased was stabbed multiple times by some men believed to be members of a landguard group.



He said the death of the man has left fears in the community as they as cared of more such attacks from the people.



He appealed to the Ghana Police Service to intervene in the matter, restore calm in the community and deliver justice to the family of the murdered Isaac Mensah.



"The youth will not sit down for criminals to takeover the town we are just urging police to up their game." He stated.