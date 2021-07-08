Pantang workers to resume work Friday

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Pantang workers are expected to resume work tomorrow Friday July 9 following the government’s resolve to implement a roadmap by providing a 24hr security and also the construction of a fence wall.



Justice Bubu Fianu, a union leader told TV3’s Mercydarlyn Lokko in an interview on Thursday, July 8 that it is only fair that they resume work after the assurances given by the government and the Labour Commission to meet their demands.



“Today there was a meeting between the Union leaders and the management of the hospital.



“In attendance was the National Security Minister himself, Minister of Employment and Labour relations, the National Labour Commission (NLC) they gave some orders which are supposed to be implemented. So we had a very successful meeting today.



“They agreed that we had a legitimate concern and that they are going to provide all the necessary things that we need. In terms of security he is going to deploy his men from tomorrow so that we can go back to work. In good faith we agree and respect whatever has been agreed.”



The NLC has directed striking workers of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to resume work immediately.



This follows the Commission’s hearing on Wednesday, July 7 on grievances brought before it by the workers.



Five health unions including the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) were at the hearing.



Respondents – the Ghana Health Service (GHS) – were also present together with the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations as well as officials from the Ministry of Health.



Having heard parties, the Commission directed, among others, that all the workers who have been on strike since Monday, June 28 must resume immediately.



The Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Municipal Security Council have also been tasked to ensure the safety and security of the workers from hence.



The Ministry of Health has also been given two months within which to construct a fence wall around the entire hospital.



Aside all these, the parties have been asked to go back to the discussion board to discuss the way forward. This must be done with a representative from the National Security.



The Commission has scheduled Wednesday, August 4 to receive a report on all its directive.