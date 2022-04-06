Panic MoMo withdrawals borne out of Minority’s propaganda – Oda MP

Politics of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency Alexander Akwasi Acquah has asserted that the recent panic withdrawal from mobile money transactions in the country is borne out of damaging propaganda by the Minority in Parliament.



He indicated that people who have their monies kept in Mobile Money Wallet have begun withdrawing due to the falsehood peddled by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers.



The trend of Mobile Money transactions in Ghana is reported to have declined apparently due to the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.



Prior to the passage of the Bill, also known as e-levy, the opposition legislators roundly rejected the new tax, indicating that it will exacerbate the harsh and poor living conditions in the country as well as render small businesses insolvent.



However, Ghanaians were taken by surprise when the controversial e-levy was passed by Parliament following the Minority’s walk-out from the chamber.



This apparently compelled the masses to withdraw money from their Mobile Money Wallet with the excuse that they do not want the little money they have in the account to be taxed.



But speaking in an interview with Onua TV on Tuesday, April 5, Oda MP Akwasi Acquah maintained that the e-levy is the most promising tax to help the government mobilize sufficient revenue to develop Ghana.



He insisted that the Minority knows the proceeds of the new tax, hence their deliberate attempt to attack the government and equally make the e-levy awful to the masses.



“The mad rush for MoMo withdrawal in the country is just propaganda and I know that the masses will, for now, pretend not to patronize the mobile money transaction because of the e-levy but I tell you that with time they will understand,” he said.



“It is normal that the Mobile Money transaction has declined just after the passage of the e-levy but I am positive that when the masses begin to see development from the proceeds of the new tax they will support the government,” he stated.



The Vice-Chairperson for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry, and Tourism is optimistic that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not disappoint Ghanaians in developing and transforming the country after the passage of the e-levy bill.



He thus urged the general public to remain resolute and rally behind the government in the current hard times, stressing Ghana has a bright future.