Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Pandemonium during inauguration of 8th legislature regrettable – Parliament

Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs, Parliament of Ghana

Ghana’s Parliament has said the chaotic nature of the inauguration of the 8th Parliament on January 7 was regrettable.



There was pandemonium in parliament when a new speaker was about to be elected for the 8th Parliament.



Heated confrontation leading to exchange of blows occurred between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the House.



The development resulted in wide condemnation from a cross-section of the Ghanaian public who thought that the actions of the lawmakers were needless and avoidable.



A statement issued by Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, on Friday, January 8 said “Parliament wishes to acknowledge the events that characterized the inauguration of the 8th Parliament and wishes to state that while most of the actions during the night were regrettable, Parliament would, however, like to put them behind it and work towards a focused, unified Membership aimed at promoting best Parliamentary practices and good governance.



“Parliament would also like to react to allegations that one of its staff tried to stuff the ballot boxes with papers. By the very nature of Parliament’s voting system, this is impossible. There were two hundred and seventy-five members present and voting.



“The introduction of any voting material would have meant that there would have been an increase in the number of votes cast and this would have exacerbated an already volatile situation.



“Staff of Parliament do not participate in proceedings including voting on the floor of the House.”