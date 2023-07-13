'Pained' Labianca owner visits the loo whenever she hears the name of a minister – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has accused the governing party of being unfair to one of its main financiers, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, the ingratitude of some elements within the party has not led to the collapse of Miss Asomah-Hinneh’s Labianca Company but has also left her with pain and severe trauma.



“There is an ex-police officer in Berekum whose wife operates a cold store at Tema. It was the woman who paid duty for the clearance of 80 pick up cars… But do you know something... today it is her turn, but tomorrow it may be your turn,” Kennedy Agyapong told NPP delegates in Berekum during a campaign stop.



He noted tat Miss Asomah-Hinneh has suffered so much pain to the extent that the mention of a particular minister from the Ashanti Region gives her .



“The woman after all the money she spent on NPP has had her business collapse under an NPP government. There is one minister who has to go and beg the woman; he thinks he has seen everything in this life.



"A young minister from Ashanti Region and I am not saying this to disgrace the woman but whenever the woman mentions his name, she goes on to say ‘Ken, let me visit the loo and come.’



"I swear to God. You can hear her pain for all the financing she did for the party and how NPP has repaid her; very ungrateful human beings,” he stated.



Kennedy Agyapong went on to accuse some members of the party and the government who are allied to a specific candidate of equally treating him with ingratitude.



He thus warned the delegates to be mindful of their votes lest they also become victims in the future.



The New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.



The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.







