Pai Kantanka funeral shooting: Three charged with murder

Three persons accused of shooting to death of four people at the Omanhene Palace at Pai Kantanka in the Krachie East Municipality of the Oti Region have been put before the Ho High Court 1 and charged with murder.



This was after the committal proceedings at the Nkwanta Magistrates Court was completed.



The three are Kwabena Aduam, Amanpene Gyane and Keabena Asante.



According to reports, Kwabena Aduam and Amanpene Gyane were granted bail while Kwabena Asante, who absconded after the act was committed in 2019, has been remanded in a Ho prison.



At court the trial, His Lordship, Justice George Buadi tasked the state prosecutors to be ready with their witnesses to ensure a speedy trial.



On his part, Senior State Attorney, Moses Ayine Asampoah Esq, assured the court of his preparedness to ensure a speedy trial.



The court, therefore, adjourned the case to May 11, 2022, at 9 am, to take the pleadings of the suspects.



This will pave way for the selection of jurors to help the trial judge in adjudicating the case.



Background



The incident happened when gunmen wielding locally-made shotguns stormed the chiefs' palace in broad daylight and in the full glare of people aimed shots at four people.



One person died on the spot while the three others died at the Worawora Government Hospital.



Those who died were the Gyaasehene Nana Baafi II, Opayin Kwame Odum, Akyeamehene Kwadwo Amo and Yaw Jinji.



Following the case, the police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested two in connection with the case.



The third person, Kwabena Asante, absconded and was tracked and arrested in Togo after months of search.



The incident followed an earlier one where the Gyaasehene was shot dead on his farm.



This latest incident is the height of the troubles that bedevilled the town after a group opposed to the Chief, Nana Diawuo Bediako II, purported to have de-stooled him.



But courts and traditional council rulings affirmed Nana Diawuo's legitimacy and subsequently gazetted him at the National House of Chiefs.



The GNA also reported in 2019 that at least four persons were confirmed dead and two others critically injured at Pai Katanga in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, after they were shot by unidentified gunmen at the installation of a Kyidomhene.



The gunmen, said to be wearing masks, allegedly stormed the installation ground and shot into the gathering.



Samuel Aboagye, the District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to Ghana News Agency said the Command has reinforced security to protect life and property.



He said efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators.



GNA gathered that the injured are receiving treatment at the Worawora Government Hospital and the dead are at the morgue of the Hospital.