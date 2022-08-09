Paa Grant was torchbearer of business sector - Western Regional Minister

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Minister for Western Region, has eulogized the sterling role played by Mr George Grant popularly called Paa Grant as a giant in the business set up of the nation.



According to him, as a business tycoon, Paa Grant contributed immensely towards the entrepreneurial empowerment of businessmen and women in the Gold Coast and by far, Ghana.



Dr Okyere Darko-Mensah, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, was speaking at the Western Regional Business Awards and Black-Tie Night, in Takoradi.



The annual event is meant to award businesses in recognition of Paa Grant, a business tycoon and one of the Founding Fathers of modern Ghana on Founders' Day.



Dr Darko-Mensah affirmed that the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) recognized and appreciated the enormous contributions of the illustrious son of the Western Region towards nation building.



The WRCC has, therefore, instituted an award scheme dubbed: "Paa Grant Medal"(PGM) for Business Excellence”, to be awarded to distinguished businessmen and women whose contributions towards the growth of the local economy and that of the nation, cannot be glossed over.



The Regional Minister admitted that businessmen and women continued to fund the nation and saluted all of them for their sterling role in nation building.



"Tonight, we celebrate the businessmen and women who have attained exceptional level of excellence."



Dr Darko-Mensah thanked business owners for having distinguished themselves with outstanding managerial practices to champion innovation and bring out the best in their employees and deliver superior performances to move the economy forward.