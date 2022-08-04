PUWU advises ECG workers to vacate ‘trouble’ Krobo enclave

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of TUC-Ghana has advised the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) against discharging its duties in Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the wake of recent tension in the area.



According to the union, they deemed the Krobo enclave, as it stands now, as an ‘unconducive working environment and trouble areas’ due to the alleged threat issued to the staff of the ECG who were installing the prepaid meters.



All communities in both municipalities from Somanya to Kpong have been off the national grid since last week Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after an alleged attack on ECG staff and military personnel assisting the ongoing prepaid meter installation exercise.



The alleged incident reportedly happened when residents of Nuaso Old Town, Kporgwunor, Agbom massed up at Kporgwunor junction, where they reportedly pelted the military and the ECG team with stones and went ahead to fire two gunshots at the team.



The military and the ECG team thus decided to restrain themselves to avoid any bloody clash since it was late. Since then, the national grid serving the communities with power has been put off. However, it is not clear why such a decision was taken.



The PUWU, in a statement available to Angelonline.com.gh, dated Tuesday, August 2, 2022, has condemned the alleged incidents and expressed dissatisfaction over the current happenings in the two municipalities.



Considering the background, the PUWU is advising the management of the power distribution company to avoid risking their lives by reconsidering carrying out its operations in the area amidst the pending tension.



“The Public Utility Workers Unions (PUWU) of TUC-Ghana hereby calls on all stakeholders to engage the youth of the area and bring them to order so that the staff of ECG who are PUWU members can go about their duties and serve the good people of the Krobo District in a safe and peaceful environment devoid of threats and physical attacks.



“Until a conducive working environment is guaranteed, where ECG staff can freely go about their duties to enhance the business of the company without the support of the security agencies in the municipalities, our members will not risk their lives any further.



“The Public Utility Workers Union is, therefore, directing its members (ECG staff) in the Krobo District not to go out and work in the trouble areas due to threats and attacks from the youth but to remain in the District Office until further notice,” the PUWU of TUC statement contains.



They also called on the opinion leaders and other stakeholders in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo communities to ensure peace is maintained in the area to enable the ECG to continue its exercise and operations.



It also used the medium to apologise to the cherished customers of ECG in the affected areas, who due to the unfortunate development have been in darkness.