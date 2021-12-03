PURC to probe Otumfuo’s complaints about dumsor damages

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), as a matter of urgency, is launching investigation to ascertain the extent of damage power cuts have caused Otumfuo’s home appliances.



The overlord of Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had lamented the devastating impacts of erratic power outages, popularly known as Dumsor, in the Ashanti Region.



Otumfuo made the pronouncement on Wednesday, December 1, when the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia as part of measures to collate concerns and address the increasing trend of power cuts in the Region.



In reaction to Otumfuo’s lamentations over how the inconsistent power supply has destroyed number of home appliances at the Manhyia palace, Ashanti Region Manager of PURC, Francis Baidoo, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, December 2, explained that “although there has not been any formal complaint from the Manhyia Palace, the PURC is taking the matter up head-on to ascertain the damages and losses the power cuts have rendered Otumfuo’s home appliances”.



Mr Baidoo further explained to host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “as at last month the Commission has ensured claims to the tune of GH¢100,000 as thousands of complaints keep mounting at our regional office”.



But with respect to the damages at the Manhyia Palace, Mr Baidoo assured of swift investigations by a team of engineers and experts to ensure befitting claims are compensated if necessary.



He further appealed to the general public to relate all issues of utility complaints to the PURC regional office for immediate intervention and solution.



