PURC increases electricity tariff by 27% and water by 21%; effective September 1

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has increased the end-user electricity tariff by 27.15% and that of water by 21.55%.



According to the Commission, the new tariffs are expected to take effect on September 1, 2022.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in a 55-page document released on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, proposed an increase in tariffs for the year 2022.



The ECG proposed that the PURC allow the power distributor to charge 148 per cent more as a tariff for 2022. It also wants 7.6 per cent average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.



Similarly, the management of the Ghana Water Company on its part proposed a 334 per cent increment in tariff. It argues that while the average tariff per cubic metre in 2019 was 1.27 USD, it was reduced to USD 1.13 as a result of cedi depreciation.



The PURC through its Executive Secretary, Dr Ishmeal Ackah, served noticed that despite their initiative, the Commission is yet to analyse the tariff proposals and has not taken a decision on any of the submissions.



“In line with the Commissions process, the utility companies have been given the platforms to engage stakeholders on their tariff proposals, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Parliamentary Select Committee on Water, Works and Housing and the Development partners,” a statement from the Commission said.