PURC holds training workshop for journalists

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) on Saturday, April 23, 2022 organized a workshop on its mandate for selected journalists in the country,



The engagement with the media was aimed at giving an insight into the core mandate of the independent body and also enlighten the media on how the PURC operates.



At the conference, the regional director of the PURC, Alhaji Abukari Jabaru announced that the body helped secure a whopping GHC5,778,379.20 in as compensation for consumers.



Alhaji Abukari Jabaru in that regard entreated citizens who are due compensation to report the incident to the PURC and have their issues addressed.



At the training programme, the commission also announced that an amount of GHC548,383 was retrieved by water and electricity provides non-payment of bills and illegal connections.



PURC has also revealed their mobile application which is only accessible for Android users is ready for use by consumers.



The PURC app, provides a more convenient and effective alternative for consumers to file their complaints and also access other essential information about PURC.