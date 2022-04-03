PURC establishes two regulatory audit units

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has established two Regulatory Audit Units.



This was made known by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission during a two-day workshop for Social Accountability Actors on the Electricity Tariff Setting Process in Ghana.



Dr. Ackah indicated that these Regulatory Audit Units will among other things; monitor the quality of service of public utilities, create a platform to independently verify data submitted by utilities, develop a framework to monitor declared capacities, ensure consistent benchmarks and utility performance and to also establish regulatory audit procedures for all public utilities.



The two-day workshop was jointly organised by USAID - WAEP, AfDB and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission ( PURC ).