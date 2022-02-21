PTSD: Women at higher risk – Psychiatrist specialist

Health News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, (PTSD), has long been perceived to be a health condition that affects Ex-military officers, usually men.



However, this has been refuted by Dr. Joel Aborinya, a psychiatrist specialist at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. Speaking on GTV Breakfast, Health Check Segment with Kafui Dey on February 21, 2022, Dr. Aborinya disclosed that “women are at higher risk than men due to their genetic makeup”.



Dr. Aborinya disclosed that about “80% of people are exposed to the primary causes of the condition”, namely; rape, flooding, other natural disasters and accidents.



Also, about "13% of men and 30% of women who have ever encountered any of the triggers are likely to suffer Post Traumatic Stress Disorders in their lifetime".



Surprisingly, Dr. Aborinya disclosed that even “children are not immune”, to the condition.



He identified “nightmares, social isolation, flashback, fears, severe anxiety, sleeplessness, loss of interest or pleasure, guilt, emotional imbalances, and mood swings” as signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.



The Psychiatrist Specialist enumerated some preventive therapies, such as psychological intervention, medication, and breathing exercises as available remedies, to manage Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.