PSM Boamah has brought morale to GPHA -Security Experts

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Head of the Intelligence Section of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). Ernest Panful, has praised the new Security Manager at the Tema Port for what he says is a new morale that he has brought to the job.



In an interview with journalists in Tema Community six recently, Mr. Panful disclosed that Col. Benjamin Boamah, who recently took over at the Tema Port after completing a service spell as the Army Commander at the Kamina Barracks in Tamale, has become a restless eye at the port.



“Our new Port Security Manager virtually does not sleep. A lot of the time, during the wee hours of the night he goes on duty,” Officer Panful said.



He adds that the man has brought “Rambo morale to the Tema Port Security job.”

Mr. Panful made these revelations when he was asked by journalists at GPHA club house about how the new Tema Port Security Manager is fitting into his new station after he left the Kamina Barracks.



Col. Boamah, whose predecessors are hardworking Brigadier General Malik Punamane, who has now been deployed to the seat of government, Jubilee House and Col. Opare Nyante, is admired by many because of his leadership style.



According to Mr. Panful, the Tema Port has been blessed with a lineage of great security Managers which also include Col. Dr. William Kwabiah, who only recently returned from further studies at the war college in the United States of America.



“Our new port security Manager has only improved on the legacy of work ethics that was left him by his predecessors. He is a hands-on man, and so he scarcely stays in his office arm chair and give out instructions. Col. Boamah is always on the move, leading the security team on the field at the Port.”

He said the man also has good people skills and that his human relations with the rest of the staff at the Tema Port is excellent.



Meanwhile, Mr. Panful also thanked the senior Management of the GPHA for creating the enabling environment for the staff to work cordially and fruitfully.



“On behalf of all my colleagues, I would like to thank our Director General, Mr. Michael Luguje, for all the investment in training and equipment for staff since he took over as DG after serving the GPHA outstandingly in Nigeria.



I would also like to thank the Director of the Tema Port, Mrs. Sandra Opoku, for making the welfare of staff a premium concern. We can only pray that they continue to get the opportunity to serve mother Ghana in even higher and better capacities than they find themselves now,” Mr. Ernest Panful said whiles holding a glass of cold beer.



On his part, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, a hardworking deputy security manager and a political heavyweight with the elephant family said “PSM Boamah has truly brought Rambo morale and has managed to cement unity in the security department, I doff off my hat for Col. Boamah”.