PSC Tema Shipyard pays Maritime Labour Organisation GH¢263000 ‘without evidence of work done’

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Auditor-General has revealed in its 2021 report that its vouching of payments disclosed that PSC Tema Shipyard “paid a total amount of GH¢263,455.35 to Maritime Labour Organisation, as service fees without evidence of work done such as reports from supervisors or heads of units indicating work performed” as well as the “name of vessels worked on” and the “offices and places” where the organisation allegedly provided “cleaning services and others” to substantiate the payment.



This contravenes Regulation 78(1)(a)(b) of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), which stipulates that a principal spending officer of a covered entity is personally responsible for ensuring respect for each payment of that covered entity, the validity, accuracy, legality of the claim for payment, evidence of services received, certificates for work done and any other supporting documents exist.



“We blame the anomaly on supervisors or heads of unit’s failure to report the non-performance of work by service providers,” the A-G’s report said.



It noted: “This could result in the diversion of the company funds for personal gains”.



The audit team said it recommended that the Chief Executive Officer and Finance Manager “produce evidence of work done such as reports from supervisors or heads of units indicating work performed, name of vessels Maritime Labour Organisation worked on, the offices and places Maritime Labour Organisation provided cleaning services and others to substantiate the payment, failure of which the total amount of GH¢263,455.35 be recovered from the Chief Executive Officer and Finance Manager”.



The management of PSC Tema Shipyard, in its response to the Auditor-General, indicated that it had put in place a ‘three-way matching concept’ involving invoices, LPO, and certificate of work done “before processing payments for service providers”.