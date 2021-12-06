PPP honors its 2020 parliamentary candidates

Politics of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: Emmanuel Felix Mantey, Contributor

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), on Saturday, 4th December 2021 presented certificates of appreciation to all candidates who contested the 2020 parliamentary elections on behalf of the party during its National Committee (NC) Meeting at the Coconut Groove Regency Hotel, Accra.



The meeting brought together three regional representatives from all the 16 regions in Ghana, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Council of Elders of the party.



Presenting the certificates to the candidates, the National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu intimated that, this is a gesture from the party acknowledging the courage demonstrated by the candidate, scarifying themselves as forbearers for the party in the various constituencies.



He called on all Ghanaians to acknowledge that, the PPP is the third force Ghanaians have been calling for and as a result, it is time the party is voted into office in the next elections.



He again implored on the awarded candidates and all party faithful as well as the general public to promote the principles and the values of the party which include building a just and disciplined society, equal opportunities for all, an inclusive society and incorruptibility. Certificates of recognition were also given to the constituencies as well as regions that we're able to present the candidates.



At the meeting, the party reiterated its resolve to declare Tuesday, December 7th as Fix the Constitution Day. This year, the party has outlined several activities that will be held at national, regional and constituency levels to draw the attention of the general public and the government on the issue agenda for the need to fix aspects of the constitution which include: amendments of articles 88 to separate the Attorney General’s office from that of the Minister of Justice; amendments of articles 286(1) & 286(3) for the public declaration of assets; amendment of article 94(2)(a) for Ghanaians in the diaspora to be able to hold public office; amendment of article 78(1) to separate members of parliament from becoming ministers of state; and amendments of articles 242(d), 243(1) and 243(3) for the election of metropolitan, municipal and district assembly chief executives.



The party is calling on all its members and the general public to participate fully in all the events that will take place so that the constitution will be amended for the citizens to draw the benefits of democratic practice.