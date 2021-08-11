PNC urges government to expedite appointment of MMDCEs to enhance development

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• The delay in appointment of MMDCEs is affecting development, observes PNC



• The president is being entreated to quicken his pace in that regard



• The PNC believes, however, that the election of MMDCEs is a better option



The slow pace in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is drawing back Ghana’s development and economic growth, the Peoples’ National Convention (PNC) has stated.



In a report by graphic.com.gh, it said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s delay is not helping things progress in the country because the MMDAs form the base of governance at the local government level, fueling the development of the country.



Ms. Janet Asana Nabla, the General Secretary of the PNC, added that while the president does that, he should also bear in mind the competencies that is needed for the offices, shunning politics in his decision.



"It is our request that the appointment should not be limited to party members alone but to other competent citizens who live in the locality and understand the plight of the people," she said.



Also, she urged the president to exercise a good balance in terms of gender in his selection.



"We want to appeal to the President to facilitate and ensure a gender balance in the ongoing MMDCEs appointment to create equity for all taking into consideration Article 35(6b) of the directive principles of state policy that enjoins the President to recruit with a gender lens," she explained.



Recently, there were discussions surrounding the election of persons who will head the various MMDAs and this is something the PNC wants the country to strongly revisit.



“The PNC believes that there should be an election of MMDCEs to allow the people to choose their choice of persons to push for development in their localities just like the assembly members and be voted out when they are not performing. It should be done in a non-partisan election,” Ms. Nabla explained.



