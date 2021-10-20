PNC sues Apasera, Dani Baah over GH¢1.7m 2020 campaign cash

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Two former party leaders of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have been dragged to court for mismanaging some GH¢1.7million campaign fund intended for the general elections of 2020.



Moses Dani Baah and David Apasera, the former chairman and former leader of the party have been jointly sued in a suit filed at the Accra High Court, reports graphic.com.gh.



The PNC has been dealing with a lot of internal wrangling, a situation that has created various factions, counter accusations and numerous suspensions, including the back and forth on the suspension of its General Secretary, Janet Nabila.



According to the claim, the PNC is also seeking interest on the GH¢1.7million amount at the prevailing interest rate, as well as recovery of another sum of GH¢150,000, the report added.



The two are accused of withdrawing the money without informing the leadership of the party.



Additionally, the PNC wants the court to give a restraining order for the two to stop holding themselves out as the national chairman and leader of the PNC, while seeking the court’s blessing to ensure that the two defendants pay the cost, including legal fees it expended on the case.



"The General Secretary's persistent demands for a breakdown or refund of the monies withdrawn by the defendants without the knowledge and or consent of the party caused defendants to become antagonistic and belligerent towards the General Secretary," the statement of claim stated.



The suit also said that it had petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on the matter.



"On September 14, 2021, the General Secretary wrote to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the defendants for stealing. As a result of plaintiffs conduct, the sum of GH¢1.7 million and a further sum of GH¢500,000 are owed and due plaintiffs by defendants,” it said.



