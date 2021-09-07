PNC sacks it’s 2020 Presidential candidate, Chairman; clears suspended Secretary

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

• PNC NEC has announced the removal of its party leader, David Apasera and National Chairman, Mr Danibaah



• The National Executive Committee has also ruled the suspension of its General Secretary on August 28, 2021, as null and void



• The Greater Accra Regional Chairman will act as the Leader and National Chairman of PNC



The National Executive Committee of the People’s National Convention Party (PNC), says it has found truth in a petition brought against its leader, David Apasera and its National Chairman, Moses Danibaah, and has consequently removed the two from their positions.



This follows a petition filed by the party’s National Secretary Janet Nabila, Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Muniru Mohammed and the party’s Communications Director for the North East Region Memuna Yidana.



Janet Nabila was suspended on August 28, 2021, after she had levelled various allegations against the party’s 2020 election Presidential Candidate, Mr Apasera and Chairman, Mr Danibaah, allegations including the embezzlement of party funds amounting to GH¢70,000.



The NEC in a communiqué issued on September 7, 2021, after a meeting to look into recent developments in the party said it “judiciously deliberated on recent occurrences in the party and resolved as follows:

“That the NEC meeting of 28th August, 2021 was not properly constituted pursuant to Article 45(3) and as such that meeting is null and void and its outcome must be treated with contempt.



“That NEC subjected the petition submitted by the three to very diligent scrutiny and upholds all the accusations as the truth. Consequently, Mr. David Apasera and Mr. Moses Danibaah are guilty of the accusations.



“That, they are removed from their respective offices pursuant to Article 49(a)(4) of PNC constitution for misconducting themselves as prescribed in the petition indefinitely.”



It further ruled that the Greater Accra Regional Chairman shall act as “National Chairman and Leader of the PNC” in the absence of the two.



“That the General Secretary is cleared to continue to conduct her function as stated in the constitution,” the communique further stated.