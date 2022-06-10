PNC’s Anabla worried over high cost of sanitary pads

Health News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The General Secretary of the People's National Convention, Madam Janet Anabla, has expressed worry over the cost of sanitary pads in the country.



According to her, it is worrying how the cost of sanitary pads has skyrocketed in the recent past.



She revealed that the cost of the sanitary pad has moved from GHS4 and GHS5 to GHS10 and now GHS12.



She disclosed that the cost of the pad had compelled many young girls, particularly those in the rural areas, to use ungodly materials as pads for their monthly menstruation.



Madam Anabla expressed these worries about the rising cost of the product in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's morning show dubbed Ghana Yensom, hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Friday, June 10, 2022.



It's amazing how the price of the sanitary product has skyrocketed under the governing New Patriotic Party," she said.



"When you probe further about what is pushing the price of the product to go up, the only thing you are told is that the cost of imports has gone up," she added.



It is against this backdrop that she called for the removal of taxes on the product.



"There was a time in this country when taxes were removed on condoms; there is a need for such measures to be done to ameliorate the suffering of young girls," she advocated.



She called for the passage of rules and regulations to support the well-being of women in the country.



Ms. Anabla noted that this must be done to support young women from suffering complications from using inappropriate materials as sanitary pads during that time of the month.



She said the use of these inappropriate materials would also bring a toll on the overburdened National Health Insurance Scheme because more and more young women will be visiting the hospital after using some of these materials as pads.