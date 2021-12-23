PNC condemns recent fistfight in Parliament

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: GNA

The People's National Convention (PNC) has condemned the recent chaotic incident in parliament – the free-for-all fistfight between lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.



The party said it found the incident deeply troubling, something that could make the respect that the people have for parliament, wane, and roll back the democratic gains made in the last three decades.



This was contained in a statement signed by Ms. Janet Asana Nabila, the General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.



It underlined the need for the legislators to find a better way to express their dissent and reminded them to put the national interest ahead of partisan politics.



The PNC criticized what it said was the pursuit of parochial interest instead of the common good, pointing out that, this was unhealthy to the growth of the country’s democracy and development.



It called for the Members of Parliament (MPs) to stick to the Standing Orders of House, to ensure that the business of the house was conducted in an orderly manner.



The PNC urged the majority in parliament to engage the minority to find a common ground on the electronic transaction tax – e-levy, that had generated so much heat.



It also asked the minority to climb down from its entrenched position to meet the government halfway, considering the challenges the economy was struggling with.



The PNC wished the people in the country a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. “It is the prayer of the PNC that our nation becomes prosperous in the coming New Year and beyond."