PHOTOS: NDC bigwigs storm Rawlings' remembrance service

Top members of the National Democratic Congress, have made an appearance at the one-year memorial mass of the late former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



The ceremony which is being organised by his family is taking place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka.



Clad in white apparel, some officials of the National Democratic Congress were present to honour the memory of the former president who was also a party member.



Flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang were present together with other top party officials like the national chairman for the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Fritz Baffuor and other party executives and members were also present to support the family.





The former Ghanaian president who passed on a year ago, today at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was the founder of the National Democratic Party, he was a well-known revolutionist.



Vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia and other NPP party members were also present to grace the ceremony.



