PHOTOS: How Rawlings’ children, wife showed up at his memorial

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

The family of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings is today Friday November 12, 2021 holding a commemorative mass to mark the first year anniversary of his demise.



All clad in white, wife of the former president Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, surrounded by her 4 children were captured showing up for their father’s memorial service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka.



The former Ghanaian leader passed away on November 12, 2020 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



People from all works of life including government officials, traditional leaders, political leaders, members of parliament, diplomats, cadres and many sympathisers are expected to attend the mass service.



Already, some notable personalities including the family and children of the former president have been captured at the mass service.



Others are; Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, former President John Dramani Mahama, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Ofosu Ampofo and many more.



