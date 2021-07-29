PFJ is a flop if you can't provide farmers with fertilizers - MP to government

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has called on the government to make available fertilizers for farmers.



The legislator who appeared worried said the government should not tout the Planting for and Jobs as successful when farmers are struggling to access fertilizers.



The legislator speaking on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, said his constituency is the worst hit and has admonished the government to provide fertilizers to the farmers.



Dr Apaak warned the situation, if not addressed, would affect the farming season.



He lamented that the lack of fertilizers is destroying farm yields.



He said although the government had directed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to ensure that farmers bought agro-chemicals under the PFJ from certified dealers, there are no fertilizers for the farmers to purchase.



"The farmers in my constituency are struggling to purchase fertilizers. The situation is destroying their yields, and yet, Ghanaians are quiet, the government is also quiet. This is terrible. The government has touted the PFJ. They claimed food is in excess, and yet, farmers are struggling.”