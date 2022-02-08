PAC orders arrest of former Pantang Nursing teacher for drawing salaries while on study leave

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The PAC of Parliament has instructed the Ghana Police Service to arrest a former teacher of the Pantang Nurses and Midwifery School, Afia Nyarkowaa

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has instructed the Ghana Police Service to arrest a former teacher of the Pantang Nurses and Midwifery School, Afia Nyarkowaa for drawing salaries while on study leave.



According to the 2018 Auditor General’s report, the former teacher never returned to Ghana despite drawing salaries while on study leave.



Authorities of the Pantang Nurses School told the PAC that getting the former teacher to refund the monies paid her as salary has been difficult.



The Committee Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi subsequently ordered the arrest of the teacher.



Mr. Avedzi said: “Madam you have to contact the director of Interpol, provide the necessary details about her. I am sure you know where she is living now so that they can track her.



“Afia Nyarkowaa who was a teacher at Nursing and Midwifery Training College Pantang who left and earn close to over GHS 70,000 salaries that she knew that she wasn’t entitled to yet she received the money. We are getting the Director of Interpol to track her and get the money so that the government can retrieve the money.”