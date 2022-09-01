You are here: HomeNews2022 09 01Article 1614350

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

PAC Sittings: Why GBC cannot provide coverage outside Accra - DG explains

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Some members of PAC Some members of PAC

The Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan has explained why GBC is not able to provide coverage for the Public Accounts Committee Sittings outside Accra.

He said GBC has incurred a lot of debt from those services by paying five dollars a minute for Satellite services provided by a Third party.

He said ”GBC is ever ready to provide services to Parliament anywhere provided Parliament is ready to pay for the Satellite services”.

He spoke on the current affairs program FOCUS.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment