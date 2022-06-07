Oyibi Ritual: 'Police acted unprofessionally' – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Managing Editor at the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said the police service acted unprofessionally in their arrest of the man who attempted to use his daughter for money rituals in Oyibi.



A businessman, Evans Oppong, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to use his daughter for money rituals at Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.



Nana Adu-Boafo, the herbalist alerted the Police when Evans Oppong brought his daughter to be used for money rituals.



In a video, Nana Adu-Boafo mentioned that he is a disciplined military man hence his decision to call the police on the father of 12.



“The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him.



"He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GH¢10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done.



"Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.



“Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted.



"We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill,” Nana Adu-Boafo narrated to the police in the video.



The suspect is currently in the custody of the police and is expected to be charged and arraigned.



In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, expressed disappointment in the Police service adding that it was improper for the herbalist to be allowed to film the girl.



“The child is a minor and I think her identity should have been protected. I doubt she can go to school. It was most unfair.



"The Police were very unprofessional. The so-called herbalist directed the show which was very improper. The Police should have been in charge,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.