Oyerepa Radio banned from Asanteman over Odike’s comments

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bantamahene, Baffour Amankwatia VI, the acting president of the Kumasi Traditional Council, has banned Oyerepa Radio from operating in the Ashanti Region, effective August 25, 2022.



According to asaaseradio.com, Amankwatia VI ordered the Kumasi-based private radio station to close down because of comments made by a pundit on one of its shows that implicated chiefs in the region for the failure to curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galmsey).



The report indicated that the order was given after a team from a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to apologise for the comments made by the said pundit, Akwasi Addai.



Earlier, the Kumasi Traditional Council performed rituals to banish Akwasi Addai, who is popularly known as Odike, for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



Odike in an interview on Oyerepa Radio berated the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.



He went ahead to urge the youth to rise and demonstrate against chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.











IB/BOG