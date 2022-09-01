Oyerepa FM saga: We cannot belittle the chieftaincy institution – Editor

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, has described the chieftaincy institution as integral to the development of Ghana.



He noted that regardless of Ghana being in a democratic dispensation, the chieftaincy institution still plays a major role in the stabilization of the country.



“We cannot denigrate our chieftaincy institution because they are integral as far as the development of Ghana is concerned. So, you cannot just say anything or trash a chief on radio,” he shared in reaction to a statement by Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike.



Odike in an interview on Oyerepa FM alleged chiefs in the region are involved in the galamsey menace.



He is also accused of inciting the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.



The chiefs considering his words as disrespectful also went ahead to close down Oyerepa FM for providing Odike their platform to make such distasteful comments.



“It is true some of the chiefs are involved in galamsey and some illegal activities, but we can’t say all the chiefs are involved. We shave some respectable chiefs in the country so we can’t just speak about such people in an unpleasant manner.”



He was quick to add that chiefs also do not have to take the law into their own hands as the country’s constitution exists to address their concerns. “No chief can close a radio station. It is only the National Communication Authority (NCA) which can do that,” he explained.



In as much as Odike’s allegation may be true, Obeng Manu argues he (Odike) could have gone about his communication in a better manner.