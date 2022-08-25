Oyerepa FM apologises to Manhyia over Odike’s Galamsey comment

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Management of Oyerepa FM under the Promise Broadcasting Limited has rendered an unqualified apology to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi over recent comment made by the founder and leader of the United Front Party UFP, Mr Akwasi Addai Odike on illegal mining (Galamsey).



A businessman turned politician speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM unequivocally criticised the chiefs for failing to help end the galamsey menace.



He is also said to have incited the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.



But his comments have been described as distasteful and unsubstantiated which is meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs consider the words of Odike as disrespectful.



Following Odike’s criticism, the management of the station has regretfully apologised for any inconvenience caused to the Royal House.



