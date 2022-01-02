Owusu Bempah slams Opoku Onyinah for being hypocritical about prophecies

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

The founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah had harsh words for the former Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Opoku Nyinah, during his recent crossover session.



The controversial prophet during his 2021 end-of-year watch night service, called out the respected Pentecostal leader for what he said is Onyinah's hypocritical attitude on prophecies.



According to Prophet Owusu Bempah, the Inspector General of Police made a mistake when he engaged pastors with no prophetic background in his bid to curb doom prophecies.



“Let no one try to stand up against prophets. I am going to end the preaching today and I will make a lot of disclosures.



“If IGP Dampare wants people to think around the issue of Prophets, he should invite us and allow us to tell him about our work. Why invite people like SDA people who do not believe in prophecies?” he stated.



While directly calling out Apostle Onyinah, Owusu Bempah described him as a hypocrite who calls on him (Owusu Bempah) for prophetic revelations but comes out in public to openly condemn prophets.



“A Pentecost pastor took me to his house to tell him about prophecies about himself. But the same pastor at a political conference went to call out prophets and prophecies.



“Opoku Onyinah should be careful, you took me to your house to tell you about prophecies, you and Anyenim Boadu, what are you talking about. I would have exposed Opoku Onyinah (further) but for my respect for Anyenim Boadu,” he fumed.



The Ghana Police Service ahead of the 2021 New Year's crossovers issued a directive against prophets and prophecies saying it will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a pronouncement that can cause fear and panic in the name of prophecy.



The police directive received condemnation from various Christians and church leaders, some of whom described it as an attempt to gag and persecute prophets.



