Owusu Bempah’s mistake was failing to honour police invitation – Computer Man

• Rev. Owusu Bempah is standing trial with six other persons



• Their arrest is in connection with a threat on Nana Agradaa



• The case of Rev. Bempah and the other suspects is rescheduled for December 14



Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer) has said that Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah failed to be proactive in events leading to his arrest by the police in September this year.



General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, together with four others, was arrested for threatening to kill converted fetish priestess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng formally known as Nana Agradaa.



Rev. Owusu Bempah and his accomplices whose arrest resulted from an unending feud with Agradaa were discharged of their offences on November 10, 2021.



The four accused persons were however immediately rearrested with two more others and slapped with 11 new counts of criminal offences over the fracas with Agradaa.



Speaking about the latest turn of events in the case, the leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Amponsah said Rev. Bempah could have stopped the issue with the police from degenerating.



According to him, Rev. Bempah at the time his feud with Agradaa was rife, failed to honour a police invitation which could have helped settle the matter.



“The biggest mistake Rev. Owusu Bempah made was that when the police officers came around said the divisional police commander was calling him, he should have gone with them. That would have ended the matter there and then,” he stated.



Computer Man in an interview with Oman Channel explained that Rev. Bempah after refusing to honour the police invitation further escalated the matter with some of his actions and utterances which were captured and shared on social media.



"When the police intervened for peace to reign he did not give room, he further featured in a Facebook live in which he used threatening words; that captured the breach of peace. His defiance of the invitation of the Divisional Police Commander was also a defiance of his authority,” he stated.



The other persons arrested with Rev. Bempah are Mensah Ofori, a pastor with his Church, Bright Berchie, a member of the Church, Kwabena Nyarko alias Matata, also a pastor with the Church, Nana Acheampong, a Movie Producer, Naana Brown, a Blogger, and Kwame Amoh, a journalist.



They have all pleaded not guilty to offences including offensive conduct to the breach of peace, and threats of death among others.



They have been granted bail with the case rescheduled for December 14, 2021.



