Owusu Bempah's lawyer to petition AG over prosecutor's handling of case

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and two others have been re-arrested after they were discharged.



The three had been charged for the threat of death on Nana Agradaa.



The group had been discharged on Tuesday, November 10, 2021, by the Accra Circuit Bourt presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah before their re-arrest.



This was after the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey prayed the court to discharge them of the earlier charges following the latest developments.



Lawyer Gary Nimako told the court that they were going to petition the Attorney General over the manner the prosecution was handling the case.