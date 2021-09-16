Owusu Bempah's church member accuses IGP's of playing role in Owusu Bempah’s arrest

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some allegations have emerged regarding the arrest and subsequent remand of Rev. Owusu Bempah



• A member of the Glorious Word Chapel says his pastor was manhandled



• He believes the IGP’s instructions were harsh



Charles Owusu, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party and a member of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word Chapel International Ministries has accused the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare of playing a role in the arrest and manhandling of the man of God.



The former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission was among some personalities who visited the Police Hospital to offer support to the Reverend Minister after his admission.



According to him, pointers from their engagement with the police at the Police Hospital suggest that the IGP was the one dictating the actions.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Charles Owusu who claims to have been involved in the whole process said that police officers consistently told him that the IGP was bent on using Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah’s case to send a warning to other public figures.



“We were at the Regional Police Office when we were told that he should be taken to Striking Force. I pleaded with the Regional Commander who agreed to have him at the Cantonments Police Station.



“Every policeman we spoke told us that they were under instructions from the IGP. They told us that the IGP had vowed to use Owusu Bempah’s case to make a statement. I didn’t know there was no law in the country until Owusu Bempah. Almost every police officer we spoke to mentioned the IGP.



“We went to court and were not even told about the specific court he’ll be sent to. He was sent to court in rambo-style. He was charged for verbal assault. We were in the court when we were asked to move to another court. From the court we sent him to the Cantonments Police Station.



Background



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021