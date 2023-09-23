Owusu-Bempah’s attempt to combat #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo fails as NPP youth turn heat on their own

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A social media post by the Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Ernest Owusu-Bempah which seeks to galvanize supporters of the governing party to come with a rival protest to that of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators has backfired as scores of party sympathizers and known social media activists have turned the heat on him.



The post, dated September 22, 2023, captured Owusu-Bempah describing the protestors as ‘cowards’ and promising to give them a showdown.



He charged the Ghanaian youth who subscribe to the ideologies of the NPP to rise up and protest in support of the government.



"It's not their fault cowards!! ....we will also give them a showdown!! Watch this space. krofotakyiamoa ghana belongs to all of us. NPP youth, wake up!!!" he shared.



Unfortunately for Owusu Bempah, known footsoldiers of the NPP appear to hold divergent views to his as they have blasted him.



Some have also accused him of neglecting the footsoldiers since he ascended to the role of deputy communication director and communications director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



Owusu Bempah has through his social media activities been unimpressed by the #OccupyJubileeHouse protest which commenced on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



The demonstration was marred by clashes between protestors and officers of the Ghana Police Service with 49 confirmed arrests.



The demonstrators were however resolute in their march against the government over issues of corruption, and a hike in prices of goods and services, among others as they returned on Friday, September 22, 2023.



The third day of the protest is currently ongoing at the 37 Military Hospital with celebrities like D-Black, M.anifest, Worlasi, and a few others turning up to show support.



Read some of the comments below



















9:55 AM Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE/BB



