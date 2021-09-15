Owusu Bempah’s arrest: No one is above the law – Baba Jamal to pastors, others

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Baba Jamal, the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, has admonished Ghanaians, particularly religious leaders, to glean lessons from Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah’s clash with the law.



Baba Jamal told Okay FM that the incident should serve as a reminder to all that they ought to be mindful of their conducts as no one is above the law.



He said that the Reverend Owusu Bempah should have been guided by his status in society and refrain from embarking on the actions which have landed him in police custody.



Describing the situation as ‘embarrassing and shameful’, Baba Jamal who once clashed with the founder of Glorious Word Ministries International Ministries urged that no one should be jubilate about the incident.



Instead, Baba Jamal says, lessons should be picked from it as the law will deal with anyone who falls foul of it.



“No one is happy with the Owusu Bempah issue. It’s a very sad situation. Looking at the kind of person he is and how long he has stayed in the ministry, something like that should not happen to him. Even a misfortune will befall him, it shouldn’t be like this. What happened to him is embarrassing and disgraceful. No one should jubilate over this.



“But this should teach us that no one is above the law so be guided in whatever you do. In whatever you do, be mindful of the fact that there are laws in the country. As a pastor, there are certain issues you don’t have to meddle with. You look at what happened and you ask yourself, is he really a pastor? What happened is really unfortunate on his part”.



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.