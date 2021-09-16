Owusu Bempah’s arrest: How police officers allegedly threatened to shoot off Hopeson Adorye’s head

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been reported that police officers working under the strict orders of the Inspector General of Police, had a heated confrontation with some known members of the New Patriotic Party at the Police Hospital on Monday.



The said confrontation reportedly ensued when some members of the NPP, led by 2020 Candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, stormed the hospital to offer support for embattled Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who had been rushed to the hospital from police cells.



In a Mynews.com.gh report sighted by GhanaWeb, Reverend Owusu Bempah who had earlier on Monday been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court, upon his arrival at the Police Hospital for medical attention, was hooked to a bed with a handcuff.



Following several calls and interventions from higher-ups in the political space on behalf of the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, the handcuff was removed while a security reinforcement of 7 armed police commandoes were deployed to the hospital to beef up security around the man of God.



The police officers, acting on orders are reported to have later removed a drip placed on the sick Reverend Owusu Bempah in order to transport him back to police holding cells.



The NPP delegation made up of Hopeson Adorye and Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Ghana Gas Company are reported to have attempted to intervene as they insisted that Reverend Owusu Bempah needed medical attention.



This development, coupled with the insistence of the police officers to ensure strict security around Rev. Owusu Bempah is what escalated into a full-blown scene of confrontation between the NPP delegation and the officers.



According to the Mynewsgh.com report, some of the armed police officers during the ensuing confrontation threatened to shoot off the head of Hopeson Adorye if he “took a step.”



The reported standoff between the police officers and NPP delegation lasted for several minutes before a handcuff was placed back on Rev. Owusu Bempah after which he was driven back to the police headquarters at Cantonments where he was held in custody.



Mynewsgh further reports that attempts by other NPP bigwigs including General Secretary, John Boadu and Madam Ama Busia who is an elderly stalwart of the party to have the pastor bailed failed.



The party, in a last-ditch intervention, fell on one of its legal brains, Lawyer Gary Nimako who was finally able to secure a bail for Reverend Owusu Bempah on Wednesday.



Background



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand. He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021