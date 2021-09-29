Owusu Bempah pained by blogs linking him to Twene Jonas pursuit in New York

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Owusu Bempah is angry about recent reports that he had travelled with a government delegation to the United States purposefully to go and attack Twene Jonas, an ardent government critic.



According to him, the trip to the United States had nothing to do with New York-based Jonas, who he described as a ‘small fry,’ not worth the attention of a serious government like that of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



When Hopeson Adorye, Bempah’s co-convenor on the ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ posted a video on social media last week detailing the alleged immigration headaches Twene Jonas was facing, the video quickly went viral.



Bempah addressed how the video came about in an interview with Net2 TV’s Kwaku Annan on ‘The Seat Show’ on Tuesday, September 28.



“We were having a casual chat in Manhattan after a meeting and Hopeson was on Facebook LIVE. He was asked by a facebooker about the issue of Twene Jonas, then Hopeson made a passing comment about what he had found out about Jonas. The chat was even more about Kevin Taylor rather than Twene Jonas,” he said.



Bempah, who is a PRO at Ghana Gas, expressed grave misgivings about how blogs have repeatedly linked him to the episode, dragging his name in the matter even though he had little or no interest in Jonas or his type of activism.



“No one went to America to go and find Twene Jonas, he is just a small fry. Let no one say that ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ (a pro-government pressure group) went to the United States purposefully to go and find Twene Jonas.



“Yes, it could be a case of Hopeson (Adorye) having misspoken during his post on social media. I personally do not have any interest in Twene Jonas as a person, we do not have his time,” he added.



He slammed blogs for failing to report Jonas’ tirade against respected statesmen like the National Chief Imam and Asantehene calling the blogs “useless” for accusing him of wasting taxpayers’ money by going after Twene Jonas.