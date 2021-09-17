Owusu Bempah must have regrets about storming Agradaa’s house - Kumchacha

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Kumchacha says he believes Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has drawn lessons from his recent arrest



• He also believes that his compatriot may have regrets over some actions he took leading to his arrest



• Rev. Owusu Bempah was arrested by police on Sunday, September 12, 2021, following an altercation with Nana Agradaa



The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has said his compatriot, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, must have learnt his lessons following his actions with some gun-touting men, at the residence of Nana Agradaa.



Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), speaking on the recent arrest of the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, said Rev. Owusu Bempah, based on the ordeal he has had to go through over the past few days, should have had reflections over his previous actions.



“I can say that today, that Rev. Owusu Bempah may have regretted going to the house. That is my thought. In the law it is not right to storm someone's house or threaten them when you have issues with them.



"I am sure Rev. Owusu Bempah has learnt a lot from this and I am not sure that until the next coming of God, if he has issues with someone, he will drive to the person's house. Neither will I, Prophet Kumchacha storm someone’s house when I have issues with the person. We are all learning from this and it is not limited to Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Kumchacha alone,” he said.



According to Kumchacha, despite the justification that Rev. Owusu Bempah and his men were only at the front of Nana Agradaa’s house and not necessarily that they went into the house, Kumchacha emphasised that the actions of his compatriot still fell on the wrong side of the law.



He also expressed displeasure about the manner in which Reverend Bempah was picked up by police officers from his church on Sunday, September 12, 2021, while he was conducting church service.



“The arrest was not properly done. We have people who are in Ghana that have huge following. We have people who can easily be located whenever they are needed, and there are people who are invited by the police sometimes via phone and not necessarily arrested whenever the police needs them.



"Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah would never turn down a police invitation. This is not the first time he has had a case with the police. He was in the past invited by the police and he duly honoured the invitation. His arrest, I would say, was not done at the right place. Firstly, he was conducting a church service, secondly, there was a crowd at the venue. The police should have had intelligence that even if they went with 30 men, they could have been overcome by the crowd. Anything could have happened on both sides,” he stated.







Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.