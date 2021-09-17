Owusu Bempah moves around with soldiers, search his house for weapons - Former CPP Vice Chair

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

The Ghana Police Service has been admonished to search the residence and church premises of popular preacher, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries.



The preacher was recently arrested and granted bail for storming the residence of Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess, with weapons, to threaten her life.



An Accra Circuit Court on September 13, remanded Rev Owusu Bempah and four others into police custody for a week. He was, however, granted bail of GHC200,000 with two sureties three days after his arrest.



In an account by a neighbour of the cleric, Rhodaline Imoro Ayana, who is a former Vice-Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, the man of God might still have in his possession, weapons in his home and church premises.



She is therefore calling on authorities to act with urgency by searching him for guns. In an interview on GHToday on Thursday, September 16, Madam Rhodaline alleged that Rev Owusu Bempah who is "a big man" moves around with Soldiers.



“Owusu Bempah is a big man. He lives by me, not too far from my house and I do see him. Owusu Bempah moves with a pickup full of soldiers and I keep asking myself how come? He is not the president. He goes and they are always behind. You can ask the people who live around me, it is something that we know," she said.



She furthered that Ghana is a peaceful nation and must ensure that churches that incite violence are clamped down.



"This morning I would wish that the police service would search Owusu Bempah’s house and search his church for any cache of weapons. Because you see, the kind of attitude when you look at the videos that are coming out and you see the audacity with which his members talk, you don’t know what is happening. It’s a kind of militant church, that's the way I see it and we cannot allow such churches to exist in this country," she charged.





Background





The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.