Owusu Bempah instructed people believed to be church members to assault us – Police

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The police say Rev Owusu Bempah instructed some people believed to be church members to attack the police



• The police were on his church premises to arrest him following the creation of videos with threats



• The suspects will be arraigned before a court today



The Ghana Police Service says Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, instructed people believed to be his church members to assault some police personnel who were on his church premises to arrest him on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The police were at the premises of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International to arrest the founder and head pastor together with three other suspects, namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, for the “creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.”



The Police added that they arrested the suspects “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.



In a statement signed by its acting Director of Public Affairs, ACOP Kwesi Ofori, the police indicated that, “during the operation, some members of the church, believed to have been under the direction of Reverend Bempah assaulted some police officers.



“The injured personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment.”



The suspects who are in police custody will appear before court today, Monday, September 13, 2021.



Meanwhile, two other suspects are said to be on the run and are being pursued.



Read below the full statement from the police.



