Owusu Bempah has a good lawyer but must be extra careful - Computer Man

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has urged his embattled compatriot in the ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, to be extra cautious in managing his ongoing legal battle.



Rev. Bempah, who was recently arrested and charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers, during his last appearance in court was slapped with extra charges.



Reacting to the new charges proffered against his compatriot, Rev Amponsah, despite noting that Rev Bempah had good legal representation, must be extra careful in order to avoid being convicted of the offense.



In his words, “I trust the lawyer of my elder brother, Gary Nimako is a senior lawyer and he knows the law, he understands the law. But my brother, Rev Bempah should be cautious due to the way things are going. If you look at the charges pressed against him, he is likely to be found guilty in at least one.”



While failing to be explicit about his advise, Computer Man urged Rev. Owusu Bempah to take steps both physically and spiritually as a man of God in order to avoid being convicted in the case.



“I can’t disclose, but he knows what he has to do spiritually and physically. The court has no regard for spirituality but Rev. Bempah should be proactive or one of these days he might not be allowed to return home from court,” he cautioned.



He stated that there are several pieces of evidence being uncovered everyday which does not favour the man of God hence the need for him to relook at his defense strategy.



