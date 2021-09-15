Owusu Bempah granted bail

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been granted bail by an Accra High Court



• This was after he was remanded by the police



• His arrest followed some actions by his junior pastors overseen by him



Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been granted bail by the Accra High Court.



This comes after the arrest of the pastor, together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



Rev. Owusu Bempah was granted bail the sum of GHC200,000 with two sureties after an appeal by his lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo was granted by the high court.



Prior to this, he had been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 4 on Monday September 13, 2021, and subsequently remanded to police custody to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021.



The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah who heard the case on Monday said this will give the police sufficient time to carry out further investigations.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



They were put before the court and charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers.



He was remanded for a week to allow for further investigations.



Owusu Bempah was admitted at the Police Hospital, hours after the remand but released shortly.



During his appearance in court, however, some church members from the embattled pastor’s church caused drama when they tried to stop journalists present from filming.



Police officers at the premises denied journalists access into the courtroom but subsequently apologised.