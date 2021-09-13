Owusu Bempah could face up to 10 years jail time – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rev. Owusu Bempah has been denied bail



• Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says he faces up to 10 years jail time should he be found guilty



• The man of God is facing charges of circulation of multiple videos containing threats, among others



Controversial pastor and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, could face between five to 10 years imprisonment should he be found guilty of the charges levelled against him, private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has said.



Rev. Owusu Bempah is before court over charges of creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, brandishing of a weapon, and assault of a police person.



According to a widely circulated circular by the Ghana Police Service, Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.



The police indicated that two other suspects are currently on the run and they [police] are pursuing them.



Reacting to the news in a telephone interview with GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw said the offences levelled against the pastor are grave and would merit punishments of imprisonment.



“These are serious offences he has been charged with. Some of them include first-degree felony and others too second-degree felony because I’ve heard that there is also a charge of threat of persons. So, we’re talking about the range of not less than 5 years imprisonment and up to 10 years,” he said.



The controversial man of God who pleaded not guilty to charges proffered against him has been asked to be kept in police custody for a week.



Reports from the court premises indicated that some church members of Rev Owusu Bempah who thronged to the circuit court attacked journalists and prevented them from capturing the arrival of their pastor in court.



