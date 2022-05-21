Owoos made a name for themselves – Adom-Otchere hits at critics

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Host of Good Evening on Metro TV Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere has asked the younger generation to take a cue from the Owoo family.



He says their ancestors did a great job by amassing the needed wealth for their descendants and that is what the current generation should aspire to do.



Paul Adom Otchere said it’s imperative to focus on the positive aspect of their land acquisition and not make a mockery of it.



Going into the historical facts, Paul indicated that, unlike other grandparents, the Owoos did not waste their lives but rather made a good name for themselves and amassed enough wealth to ensure that their descendants reap the benefits therein.



He used the opportunity to call on the youth to do away with insults on social media and ensure that they become like the Owoos so their descendants can reap from their hard work.



“101 years later from when the first portion of the land was compulsory acquired from the Owoo family, the descendants of Owoo have been able to acquire another 300 acres. For me, that is the moral of the story. What are you doing today so that 101 years later, your descendants will be able to benefit from something? The Bible says good name is better than riches. Have you seen that today? That is why you go on Facebook and everybody is saying their name is Owoo, that is what the Bible meant by good name is better than riches.



"We are living the story of the Bible today. Don’t insult, learn so that tomorrow, you will become like Owoos. One of the grandfathers of the Owoos was an interpreter for the Danes way back. What was your grandfather doing when the Danes were here? Was he an interpreter for them or he was busily marrying many women? The moral of the story is what are we doing today so that in 101 years from now, somebody will say that that’s the name I want to associate with? What are we doing and we are sitting down laughing, we are just joking and playing,” he stated.



“For us young people, the moral of the story is what are we learning from it and we are on Facebook talking all sorts of things. Once we satisfy ourselves that the government is maintaining the Achimota Forest, the next question should be but who are these people? You have to find who they are and research into who they are and see whether you can buy something from what they did 100 years ago.



"How can a man buy a plant in Ghana and 100 years later, his descendants are benefiting from it? Why? Because he had the vision and the temerity and the hard work to put it in and it counts. And everyone says they are Owoo today because the Bible says good name is better than riches. It comes with riches actually. What are you doing? It is not about criticizing and talking about people and laughing at something that is not even funny. You can’t even see the moral of the story,” he criticized.







