Owoo family tops Twitter trends over links to privatisation of Achimota Forest



Achimota Forest has not been sold, Lands Minister



Portions of Achimota Forest returned to Owoo Family



Social media users accuse government of selling Achimota Forest Reserve



There have been some mixed reactions on social media after the government revealed some portions of the Achimota Forest in Accra will no longer serve as a forest reserve as it has been handed over to the Owoo Family, who are the owners of the land.



This comes after an Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022, by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor emerged on social media.



Per the document, effective from May 1, 2022, those portions, [361 acres] sections of which had been developed, and had already been granted to the Owoo Family in September 2013, is no longer a forest reserve.



However, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to protest against the sale of the forest reserve.



But the Land Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has denied the forest reserve has been sold.



During a press conference on May 17, the minister the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



Following this revelation, the Owoo family is currently number one on Twitter trends.



Many have described the family as powerful while others have wondered why the government has not bought the land from the family.



“The Owoo family must be so powerful. They successfully negotiate for increased acreages of 'unused' parts of the forest reserve with successive governments and they just win,” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.



“Please ask him why isn’t government considering compensating the Owoo family instead of giving out such a strategic asset,” another user said.



Below are some of the tweets





Please ask him why isn’t government considering compensating the Owoo family instead of giving out such a strategic asset #JoySMS — KO ???? ???????? (@kwakurafiki2) May 18, 2022

The Owoo family must be so powerful. They successfuly negotiate for increased acreages of 'unused' parts of the forest reserve with successive governments and they just win. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) May 18, 2022

Kuffuor granted the Owoo family 90 acres of the Achimota forest and John Mahama sustained it. Where from the 272 acres coming from and going?

This government love stealing Ghanaian properties. #Connectionmen — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) May 18, 2022

Per E.I 144, the entire Achimota forest is no more a reserve and it took effect on 1st May,2022.

This government has stolen/sold 272 acres and using Owoo family as mother care.

The Owoo family were only granted 90 acres. — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) May 18, 2022

The acres of land taken from the Owoo family is 90. So why has the E.I declassified as much as 365 acres of the portions of the forest? What is the extra 275 acres for? Shouldn't that interest you? https://t.co/ipN9JjE9K9 — Mr. Algebra (@musqoo_official) May 18, 2022

The new angle is that the Owoo family might sell the lands to "politically exposed people"? Don't I reserve the right to sell my assets to anyone to I want? Why do you want to sit Kokomlemle and decide for someone what they do with their lands, ah! — Gabbz (@politicalgabby) May 18, 2022

Watch this space! Now the Minister is saying gov't has not sold the land but only released it to the Owoo family but he can't tell who the family should sell the lands to. See, this is all planned out. They'll sell the forest lands las las! The Owoo family is just a smokescreen. https://t.co/7CmbSnE4aw — Mr. Algebra (@musqoo_official) May 18, 2022

Just stop exhibiting buffoonery.



If the peripherals portion release to the Owoo family was just 90acres, how come this criminal guy, Akuffo Addo reclassify 361 acres.



Where is the excess 272 acres going to?



who owns the excess 272 acres?



Common sense is never common!! — John Nyavor (@NyavorJohnny) May 18, 2022

What’s stopping the forestry commission and government from reforesting the land if that’s what will make the Owoo family stop demanding for it? #saveachimotaforest — Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto (@earthylassy) May 17, 2022

If you be part of owoo family just for show yourself cos cash Dey come — TRUTH (@awiskypopo) May 17, 2022

We've been spending millions of dollars annually on climate ..flying nonsense pple abroad for conferences and all and you mean to tell me we couldn't use climate to convince the Owoo family to maintain the reservation status..You people are very funny..I'm sure u got a hse there. — nunoo kojo (@TheNunooKojo) May 17, 2022

The achimota forest is originally for a family called Owoo family wayback 1921. — AREABOY GHMUGABE⚔️???????????? (@yesemewonyansa) May 18, 2022