Owoo family demanded parts of Achimota forest land – Mike Hammah

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve



This is according to Executive Instrument 144



Abu Jinapor denies the forest has been sold



Mike Hammah, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the erstwhile J.E.A Mills administration, has confirmed that the Owoo family, the allodial owners of the land that serves as the Achimota Forest Reserve, demanded portions of the land.



He indicated that, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is acting in the right direction.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, May 18, Mike Hammah under whose tenure a committee was set up to look into the petition from the Owoo family explained:



“The Constitution protects citizens from being deprived of their properties. It also talks about the government ensuring that when it acquires land, it ensures prompt, fair, and adequate compensation is paid to the original landowners. If the government doesn’t use the land for a very long time, the government will have to return it to its pre-acquisition owners. And the pre-acquisition owners here are the Owoo family.



“The key thing here is about biodiversity and not to go in there and clear the portion for buildings. You maintain what is there and even improve on it for development. So, aside from spending money to protect the forest, you get some from tourism. The EI will not even allow for the [building of apartments] because it is not part of the plans.”



The Owoo family’s quest to retain its land dates back to 2007 when it petitioned President John Agyekum Kufuor for the release of the portion of the Forest Reserve adjoining the Tema motorway.



After consultations between the Presidency, it was recommended that the petition be granted.



In 2011, the Owoo Family, submitted another petition to the then Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, for the grant of portions of the Forest Reserve.



The Minister constituted a committee to inquire into the legitimacy of the request that was eventually granted.



“Yes, there was a petition from the Owoo family, and the reason is that, over the years, the government has acquired a lot of the land and some compensation has not been paid. They thought that they were being denied their land.



“Under the circumstances, we set up a committee to look into the petition and come up with recommendations consistent with our policy directions; moving away from the consumption value of the forest to the non-consumption value of the forest and promoting ecotourism and biodiversity conservation. That is what I inherited from my predecessor, Collins Dauda,” Mike Hammah stressed.



Background



There was a news report suggesting that the Government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of Achimota Forest.



A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an E.I., stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



But, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, dismissing these accusations at a press conference on Tuesday, said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He explained further that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.